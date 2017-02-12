After lift of ban, refugees flooded US — Trump

Still, his allusion to a rush of dangerous refugees is somewhat misleading. According to an analysis of data maintained by the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center, the percentage of refugees arriving from those countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — has risen considerably since the directive was suspended, but the weekly total of refugees arriving from the targeted countries has risen by only about 100. And all are stringently vetted.

At the same time, refugee arrivals from countries not affected by the order have fallen sharply. Since the judge blocked the ban, 1,049 of the 1,462 refugees who have arrived in the US, or 72 per cent, were from the seven countries affected. In Trump's first week of office, before he issued his order, more refugees arrived, 2,108, and 935 of them, representing 44 per cent, were from those seven nations. The figures suggest that the State Department and refugee resettlement agencies, which meet weekly to determine which individuals and families to admit to the US, may be increasing their efforts to help refugees from the seven countries. Trump's order also sought to put an indefinite freeze on Syrian refugee admissions and temporarily suspend the rest of the refugee programme until the screening process could be reviewed and made more restrictive. The figures show a similar phenomenon for Syrian refugee arrivals; their proportion has nearly doubled since Trump moved to block them, although that represents a relatively small increase of about 100. While the 296 Syrians who arrived during the president's first week in office made up 14 per cent of the total, the 402 who have entered since his order was blocked amount to 27 per cent of all refugee arrivals over that period. Refugees already face the strictest of vetting procedures to enter the US, a process that takes from 18 months to two years because of multiple layers of security and background checks.

