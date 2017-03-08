4 dead after train hits bus carrying tourists in Mississippi

Witnesses told the Sun Herald of Biloxi that the bus was stuck on the tracks for about five minutes before he saw the train hit it. Mark Robinson said some people were getting off the bus as the driver tried to move it, and at least one person was shoved under the bus when the train hit.

A nearby car was used as a stepladder after the crash to get people off the bus, and emergency workers pulled passengers through windows. Robinson said he thinks the train track, which is on an embankment, poses safety issues. “It’s too steep there,” Robinson said. In addition the sign warning of a low ground clearance, the crossing has a bell, lights and crossing arms. Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney says rescuers needed one hour and four minutes to clear everyone from the wreckage. Two people had to be cut out of the bus. Vincent Creel, the city spokesman, said 48 passengers and the driver were on the bus. The train was headed from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, at the time of the crash, said CSX spokesman Gary Sease. He said the train crew was not injured. The single track is the CSX mainline along the Gulf Coast, passing through densely populated areas of southern Mississippi. Federal Railroad Agency records show 10 trains a day typically use the track, with a maximum speed of 70km/h. Records show there have been 16 accidents at the crossing since 1976, including in 1983 and 2003, each of which involved one fatality. A delivery truck was also struck at the same crossing in January, WLOX-TV reports. No one was injured in that crash. The bus was marked as belonging to Echo Transportation, which Texas corporate records show is a unit of a company called TBL Group, based in Grand Prairie, near Dallas. “We can’t confirm anything at this point,” said Elisa Fox, a lawyer for the bus company. “We’re trying to mobilise to assess the situation.” Federal Railroad Administration spokesman Marc Willis said the agency is sending three inspectors to investigate, while Mississippi is sending one. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is also investigating. More from USA White House: Trump unaware of Flynn’s work

Mark Zuckerberg's wife pregnant with girl

Trump invites to White House ‘soon’

CIA blasts WikiLeaks for publishing secrets









