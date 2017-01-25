$20m cash found hidden under mattress

New York: A Brazilian money laundering suspect has been denied bail in the United States after authorities found nearly $20 million (Dh73 million) in cash stuffed under a mattress in Massachusetts.
The US attorney’s office in the northeastern state on Monday tweeted a photograph showing the bank notes crammed into the box spring. The cash was initially impounded on January 4.
Photo of $20M seized in box spring following arrest of Brazilian national in scheme to launder proceeds of TelexFree https://t.co/ulmFXtI9mr pic.twitter.com/0MTHxjaVZL— U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) January 23, 2017
Cleber Rocha, charged with conspiring to commit money laundering, was denied bail in a Massachusetts federal court on Monday.
US prosecutors say he was a courier for the nephew of a Brazilian fugitive indicted over a multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme.
Carlos Wanzeler fled to Brazil via Canada and avoided arrest, while co-defendant James Merrill pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
US prosecutors say Wanzeler used intermediaries to try to transfer money still hidden in the greater Boston area.
Rocha faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.