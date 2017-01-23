US lawmakers call for action on Venezuela food corruption

“We welcome help from any country interested in investigating corruption in Venezuela, but we also have to keep up pressure on our own institutions to make sure they function properly,” he said. “We need to do everything possible to ensure they don’t rob a single dollar more from the food budget while the country is going hungry and people are eating from the trash.”

The Maduro administration rarely acknowledges accusations of corruption inside the military, and has not responded to the report. When he shook up his cabinet this month, replacing more than a dozen ministers, he kept Marco Torres at the helm of the Food Ministry. Transparency International Chair Jose Ugaz said the lack of government response was in itself telling. “It’s powerful that there’s been no reaction to such a strong report,” he said. The story about corruption in the food supply under a socialist government sparked discussion even among Venezuelan leftists on the popular Aporrea website. “Look at the disaster Carlos Osorio made of the Ministry of Food, and there were no consequences, just removal from office,” Esmeralda Garcia wrote on Aporrea. “This has become a third rail that you can’t bring up for discussion, because it’s an open secret and no one does anything.” The issue of corruption also raised tempers in food lines, which have sprouted across Venezuela. “It’s out in the open now” the officials have no respect for the people,” said Manuel Blanco as he waited in an hours-long line to buy rice. “They’re running their schemes and we’re the ones affected. We’re out here trying to live on soup and mashed bananas.” “What makes you mad is they don’t leave anything to take to your children,” added Yanet Montilla, who had lined up next to Blanco at dawn in hopes of buying food for her three daughters. “But what are we going to do? We all have families and can’t risk getting killed in the street.”









