Mexico seeks stronger US ties despite Trump barbs

Trump’s inauguration was marked by subdued protests across Mexico. One political activist on Mexico City’s main thoroughfare held up a banner declaring “Racist, gringo Trump ... son of Satan, you are a danger to the world.” More than three-quarters of Mexicans hold a bad or very bad opinion of Trump, according to a poll of 600 people by polling firm Gabinete de Comunicacion Estrategica (GCE).

Trump has threatened to slap hefty tariffs on Mexican-made goods, sending the peso to a string of historic lows against the dollar. Concern about him is widespread. “Trump if you are Christian, don’t crucify Mexicans,” migrant activist Sergio Tamay wrote on a fuchsia-coloured sign at a migrant protest in the northern border city of Mexicali. Still, Mexico’s peso was the strongest-performing among the top 10 most-traded currencies after Trump’s inaugural address in Washington made no mention of the country. It was up more than 1.6 per cent at 21.582 per dollar in the early afternoon. Unpopular president The GCE poll also showed fear about Trump’s impact on the country’s material well-being. Eighty per cent of Mexicans see an economic crisis and falling investment as very or somewhat likely during Trump’s administration, it showed. On Friday, his strategy of pressuring companies directly to move jobs back to the United States also fuelled protests outside a Ford Motor Company store in Mexico City. “No to terrorism against free companies,” said a sign at the protest, where demonstrators pummelled piñatas of Trump. This month, Ford cancelled a planned $1.6-billion factory in Mexico, saying it would instead invest $700 million in Michigan, after a similar move by United Technologies Corp’s Carrier unit a few weeks after Trump’s election win in November. Some Mexicans questioned whether Trump would be as tough on the country once bound by the responsibilities of office. “Campaign promises are one thing, but what you’re going to do as president is a different matter,” said Pedro Pena, a worker at a parcel delivery firm in Ixmiquilpan, a town north of Mexico City which many migrants have left for the United States. Nevertheless, Pena Nieto is not in a strong position. His approval ratings are the lowest for any president in years, and there is simmering discontent over a gasoline price hike this month that spurred nationwide protests and looting. “Pena Nieto is a cancer, he is inept, people don’t want him there,” said Efrain Monter, a retired engineer in Actopan in the central state of Hidalgo. “He promised lots of things, to lower electricity prices, water and now he is doing the opposite.” More from Mexico Mexico 'draws red lines' on US talks

