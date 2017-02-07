Corruptour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico

“The goal is to awaken Mexicans’ consciousness about the problem of corruption, which is so serious and seems to be getting more and more expansive,” said Tania Sanchez, a 44-year-old volunteer guide. “It’s about informing the people who ride about practices of corruption, illustrating it with the places we visit — only in a fun way.”

Mexico ranked 123rd out of 176 countries on Transparency International’s 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, released last month, and people here commonly cite graft as a major concern along with other issues like security. Corruption in Mexico runs the gamut from daily annoyances — a police officer shaking you down for a few bucks to avoid a traffic ticket, a city inspector demanding a bribe not to shut down a business — to shocking scandals involving government contracts worth billions of dollars. The Corruptour first launched in 2014 in the northern city of Monterrey. A week ago it began offering free, twice-every-Sunday runs through the capital, financed entirely by private donations and with what organisers say was an initial $5,000 (Dh55,096) budget. Seamy histories During the 90-minute tour, recordings piped through speakers mock the seamy histories behind each of 10 stops. Guides invite passengers to share their own experiences with graft, and to discuss strategies to fight back. They also engage with bemused bystanders along the route, coaxing pedestrians and taxi drivers to join in chanting “No more corruption!” Stephanie Montero, a 34-year-old medical worker from Cuernavaca, recalled how during her social service, “you saw how they gave us medicines that perhaps were not necessary, because some deal had been done with some company”. Those ended up spoiling, while medicines in daily demand were in short supply, she added. “I think [this bus tour] makes it more visible so that people know about it, and maybe it makes the politicians and the businesspeople who make these sorts of deals feel just a little bit bad,” Montero said. Corruptour’s most notorious element — the so-called White House, a mansion provided to President Enrique Pena Nieto’s wife by a construction company that landed lucrative public works contracts — isn’t actually on the trip. Guides say it’s too far from the starting point outside the National Museum of Anthropology” instead the bus goes to the neighbourhood’s edge so passengers get a taste for its fancy homes while they hear about the case. Pilot phase Other “lowlights” include the Social Security Institute, where alleged malfeasance in medical spending is discussed, “the national Senate” the Mexico City prosecutor’s office and the headquarters of the country’s largest TV empire. Many Mexican media outlets rely heavily on government advertising, and critics say that makes them tame entities uninterested in holding the wealthy and powerful accountable. Organisers of the Corruptour say they are in a three-month pilot phase to gauge interest and hope to continue beyond that. On Sunday both scheduled tours were full with dozens turned away. According to Corruptour’s reservations webpage, the next trip with available space is April 2. Adrian Emigdio, an 18-year-old college journalism student, was among the few who scored a spot last weekend. “I think this is a great idea because many people don’t know the places that are emblematic” of corruption,” Emigdio said. “I think this is a very agreeable, very fun tour with lots of information. … Above all, we have to raise awareness about what is going on in our country.” More from Mexico US, Mexico relations hit new low over wall

