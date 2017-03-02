Colombian rebels take step toward surrendering weapons

But even here frustration is running high.

Barracks look like half-built skeletons, so rebels used to living in the protective cover of Colombia’s jungles are sleeping under plastic tarps exposed to rain and the scorching sun. The mud-soaked dirt road to the main highway is impossible to traverse except for all-terrain vehicles. Without showers or proper kitchens, the place has the feel of a refugee camp, not a halfway house intended to introduce the benefits of peace to the rebels, many of whom have never set foot in a city.