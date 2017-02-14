Colombia keeps cocaine from spoiling Valentine’s Day flowers

Colombia’s flower industry took off in the early 1990s when the US Congress passed a law eliminating tariffs on goods from Andean drug-producing nations in a bid to encourage legal exports. That Colombia’s criminals now train their eyes on flower shipments as a way to smuggle drugs into the United States is a sign of just how much the industry has blossomed. It is now is the world’s second-largest cut flower exporter, after the Netherlands, and the top supplier to the United States.

The season before Valentine’s Day is the busiest time of the year for Colombia’s growers, when the 130,000 people employed at hundreds of flower farms work non-stop to ship some 500 million stems, mostly to the United States but other parts of the world as well. “Right now there’s not a single rose available,” said Solano. But with competitors from Kenya and Ecuador making inroads, the industry isn’t taking its leadership for granted and works hard to keep out smuggled drugs. “It requires a big effort because if another country finds drugs they can ban flower imports from Colombia and that would be disastrous,” Solano said.









