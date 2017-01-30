Trudeau says mosque attack is an act of terror

“We are with you. You are home,” Couillard said, directing his comments at the province’s Muslim community. “You are welcome in your home. We are all Quebecers. We must continue together to build an open welcoming and peaceful society”.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said police were providing additional protection for mosques in that city following the Quebec shooting. “All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something,” he tweeted. French President Francois Hollande condemned the attack. “The terrorists wanted to attack the spirit of peace and tolerance of the citizens of Quebec,” Hollande said in a statement on Monday. “France stands shoulder to shoulder with the victims and their families”. Like France, Quebec has struggled at times to reconcile its secular identity with a rising Muslim population, many of them from North Africa. In June last year, a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of the cultural centre. “We are not safe here,” said Mohammead Oudghiri, who normally attends prayers at the mosque in the middle-class, residential area, but did not on Sunday. Oudghiri said he had lived in Quebec for 42 years but was now “very worried” and thinking of moving back to Morocco. Mass shootings are rare in Canada, which has stricter gun laws than the United States, and news of the shooting sent a shock wave through mosques and community centres throughout the mostly French-language province. “It’s a sad day for all Quebecers and Canadians to see a terrorist attack happen in peaceful Quebec City,” said Mohammad Yacoub, co-chairman of an Islamic community centre in a Montreal suburb. “I hope it’s an isolated incident.” Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in Quebec in recent years. The face-covering, or niqab, became a big issue in the 2015 Canadian federal election, especially in Quebec, where the majority of the population supported a ban on it at citizenship ceremonies. In 2013, police investigated after a mosque in the Saguenay region of the province was splattered with what was believed to be pig blood. In the neighbouring province of Ontario, a mosque was set on fire in 2015, a day after an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers in Paris. Zebida Bendjeddou, who left the Quebec City mosque earlier on Sunday evening, said the centre had received threats. “In June, they’d put a pig’s head in front of the mosque. But we thought: ‘Oh, they’re isolated events.’ We didn’t take it seriously. But tonight, those isolated events, they take on a different scope,” she said. Bendjeddou said she had not confirmed the names of those killed, but added: “They’re people we know, for sure. People we knew since they were little kids.” More from Canada Canadian PM's official lambasts Fox News

