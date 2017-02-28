Brutal killing of hippo in zoo stuns El Salvador

She added that she had witnessed the “hard work” by veterinarians and workers at the National Zoological Park who had tried in vain to save the hippo’s life.

The head of El Salvador's Zoological Foundation, Mauricio Velasquez, said "we find it difficult to believe that someone is capable of doing that to a defenceless animal." Officials said security at the zoo, located south of the capital, would be reinforced with police and soldiers. The culture ministry said the park had stopped buying exotic species eight years ago, and this crime had prompted it to also stop acquiring any big animals. "The park will accelerate its transformation into a centre for the protection and rescue of our native fauna," the statement said.










