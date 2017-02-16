Brazilian town embraces universal income experiment

However, if Finland is handing out payments of about $590 (Dh2,167) a month — and only to a test group of unemployed people for now — the amount in Marica is a measly 10 reais, or about $3.20. The new mayor hopes to raise the amount to $32 in 2017.

Only the town’s 14,000 poorest families are currently being given the income, which is denominated in Mumbucas, a virtual currency created to pay welfare under Quaqua three years ago. The 10 reais is added to the 85 reais ($27, Dh9.16) monthly welfare check for families whose income doesn’t top three times the minimum wage. The extra money is also given to poorer people aged between 14 and 29 and pregnant women already receiving other benefits. There’s another limitation: only 131 local businesses — less than 10 per cent of the total — accept payment in Mumbucas, the mayor’s office says. The currency, which physically exists only on specially issued red magnetic cards, is unpopular with business owners because they must wait more than a month after purchases are completed for the government to convert payments into reals. Opposition politician Filippe Poubel denounces what he calls an attempt to addict the people of Marica to welfare. Handing out an income, he says, will backfire. “People want to work, they want to earn their income with dignity. They would be a lot happier if the mayor would create jobs and offer them decent hospital care.” Horta dismisses such criticism saying a basic income will in fact create jobs, “stimulating the local economy.” And he says that the town, which draws revenues from offshore oil exploitation, can afford to boost the programme “in an exponential way over the next 10 years.” “The rich love it when they get millions in tax breaks,” Quaqua says of his project’s opponents. “But they are furious when we give a few hundred reais to the poor.” More from Brazil Brazil police protest spreads to Rio

