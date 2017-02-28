Zimbabwe public sector workers to protest over bonuses

The Apex Council, which represents all civil service unions, issued a notice of the strike to the government. It accused the government of trying to undermine unions by directly engaging workers in a survey to determine whether public employees could opt for residential land in lieu of the bonuses.

Public sector unions last month rejected the land proposal. The government then issued forms to every civil servant asking whether they preferred residential land instead of cash bonuses, angering the unions. “Bonuses are part of our conditions of service so we can’t mix that with land. The government is being provocative and disrespectful by engaging workers directly,” Apex Council president Cecilia Alexander said. Alexander said next Monday’s demonstration “will show that we have a constituency that we represent.” Public Service and Labour Minister Prisca Mupfumira defended the survey, saying it would determine how the government should proceed on the issue of bonuses. “We will continue to dialogue with them but we do not tolerate threats,” Mupfumira said.









