Zimbabwe battling to control army worm damage

“You have to realise it has cycles, so when you control one cycle you need to control another one. But we are still managing it,” Godfrey Chikwenhere, the chief entomologist in the Ministry of Agriculture, said.

Chikwenhere said it was too early to determine the extent of crop damage or when the pest would be eradicated. The fall army worm outbreak follows a devastating El Nino-induced drought that scorched much of the region last year, hitting crop output and leaving millions in need of food aid. Harare was working with other southern African nations like including South Africa, Malawi and Zambia, on how to control the pest, Chikwenhere said. South Africa's agriculture minister told local radio on Tuesday that he was convinced pesticides will be able to contain the outbreak of army worms.










