US concerned over apparent DR Congo massacre

“We call upon the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to launch an immediate and thorough investigation, in collaboration with international organizations responsible for monitoring human rights, to identify those who perpetrated such heinous abuses, and to hold accountable any individual proven to have been involved.”

The apparent massacre took place in the village of Mwanza Lomba, amid ongoing clashes between government troops and Kamwina Nsapu militia members. The DR Congo government has discounted the authenticity of the seven-minute video, calling it a “ridiculous fake... worthy of scenes from a Rambo movie.”









