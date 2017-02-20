US concerned over apparent DR Congo massacre

Washington: The United States on Sunday said it was “deeply concerned” over a video purporting to show soldiers shooting dead 50 to 100 unarmed civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
US State Department Acting Spokesman Mark Toner condemned the video footage released on Saturday which appeared to show armed troops summarily executing civilians, including women and children.
“Such extrajudicial killing, if confirmed, would constitute gross violations of human rights and threatens to incite widespread violence and instability in an already fragile country,” Toner said in a statement.
“We call upon the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to launch an immediate and thorough investigation, in collaboration with international organizations responsible for monitoring human rights, to identify those who perpetrated such heinous abuses, and to hold accountable any individual proven to have been involved.”