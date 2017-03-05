UN envoys plan Paris conference to aid Chad

“It’s normal that the Paris Conference, which we are all preparing, comes to Chad’s aid.”

The 15 envoys from the UN’s top decision-making body began their mission in Cameroon, and also plan to visit camps in Nigeria sheltering some of the 2.3 million people displaced in the Lake Chad region. Chad, a country of 12 million people, has imposed austerity measures to cope with the economic strain from falling oil prices and the cost of foreign military operations. “Chad has committed its own resources” against terrorists in Mali, “and against the Boko Haram sect in Cameroon, in Niger and in Nigeria,” Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke told the envoys after a meeting on Saturday. “Chad is being confronted with these social difficulties because it is bearing these military costs and the care of refugees,” he said.









