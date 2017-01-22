Ugandans invent ‘smart jacket’ to diagnose pneumonia

“The problem we’re trying to solve is diagnosing pneumonia at an early stage before it gets severe and we’re also trying to solve the problem of not enough manpower in hospitals because currently we have a doctor to patient ratio which is one to 24,000 in the country,” Koburongo said.

Turyabagye said plans were underway to have the kit piloted in Uganda’s referral hospitals and then trickle down to remote health centres. “Once you have this information captured on cloud storage, it means a doctor who is not even in the rural area, who is not on the ground, can access the same information from any patient and it helps in making an informed decision,” he added. The team is also working on patenting the kit, which is shortlisted for the 2017 Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize. “Once it is successful [in Uganda] we hope it is rolled out to other African countries and major parts of the world where pneumonia is killing thousands of children,” Koburongo said. According to Unicef, most of the 900,000 annual deaths of children under five due to pneumonia occur in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. This is more than other causes of childhood death such as diarrhoea, malaria, meningitis or HIV/Aids.









