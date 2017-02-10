The fairy circles

This phenomenon, which Torquato identified more than a decade ago, describes a type of arrangement that lies halfway between the extreme order of a crystal structure, where every atom is aligned predictably and perfectly with its neighbours, and the disorder of a liquid. If a crystal is like a Lego structure, solidly built according to set rules, and a liquid is like a bucket of Legos tossed out onto the floor, then hyperuniformity is what would happen if the Legos were strewn in such a way that order emerged from the overall mess. This happens at the atomic level, particularly in special kinds of matter called quasicrystals that have been produced in laboratories and discovered in meteorites. But it also has been found in the eyes of chickens, in soft-matter systems such as emulsions and in the large-scale structure of the universe.

And now, perhaps, in an ecosystem. “You realise that you can find these patterns at many different scales,” Tarnita said. “Anywhere from tiny microbial colonies to animal coats to the scale of ecosystems. You find compelling patterns and, many times, the same kinds of patterns, the same motifs. ... It shows you how many ways nature has managed to come to the same conclusion.” fairy-circles









