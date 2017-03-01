Coal trucks block South African capital in power-accord feud

Eskom uses coal to generate more than 90 per cent of its supply to Africa’s most-industrialised economy. President Jacob Zuma said last month that the company must sign agreements to buy power from private producers, which the utility had stalled. The company said it no longer requires additional renewable energy, arguing that it’s expensive, isn’t always available during peak demand periods and will push up prices for consumers.

“The Coal Transportation Forum wants the government to protect the jobs in the mining and related industries,” it said in an emailed statement. “The IPP programme must be slowed down to reflect the current electricity surplus and the fact that electricity demand is declining. Government has to own up to the unintended consequences of the renewable IPP programme.” The renewable-power programme has drawn 194 billion rand ($14.8 billion, Dh54 billion) of new infrastructure, and 2,200 megawatts have been connected to the national grid from 44 projects. Developers have been waiting for Eskom to sign offtake agreements on another 37 projects worth 58 billion rand that will generate 2,354 megawatts. There are also plans to get electricity from independent producers using coal and liquefied natural gas. “We’re going to sign the renewable-energy projects,” Phasiwe said. “It’s a done deal. So the issues really are between government and the truckers as to how they’re going to resolve them. From our side, we’re implementing a government decision.” The facilities Eskom intends to close are all more than four decades old. The idled Camden and Grootvlei plants were restarted in 2008 to help end a supply crisis caused by a four-year delay to the government giving Eskom permission to expand. The lack of supply curbed economic growth, caused rolling blackouts and reduced supply to the mines and smelters that produce the country’s biggest exports including gold and platinum. The four-year transport contracts with trucking companies were issued in 2014, according to Phasiwe. At the time, South Africa was battling a supply crisis as demand eclipsed supply and subsequently implemented power cuts for about 100 days in 2015. Energy shortages have subsequently eased as new generating capacity was bought on line, maintenance backlogs were addressed and a stagnating economy curbed power demand. “There’s not much we can do,” Phasiwe said. “They’re protesting a government decision. If government says maybe we should reduce the scale and pace in which we are signing the renewables, then that will be a new decision that we will implement.” More from South Africa Africa leadership prize fails to find winner

More looting in Johannesburg after attacks

Cold weather curbs armyworm outbreak

South African minister named in police probe









