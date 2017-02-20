ANC parliamentary whip backs Ramaphosa for next party leader

The debate over the party leadership comes at a time when the ANC risks losing power in general elections in two years, Mthembu said. It’s worst-ever electoral performance in August municipal polls saw it cede control of the economic hub of Johannesburg and the Tshwane municipality, which includes the capital, Pretoria. Its share of the national vote fell to 54.5 per cent, a 7.7 percentage point decline from general elections three years ago, and another drop of that magnitude in 2019 could relegate it to the opposition. The party’s at a “tipping point,” he said.

“It’s only a fool who will not see that reality,” Mthembu said. “Never in my wildest dreams, or never in any of my nightmares, did I dream that we can lose Tshwane, we can lose Johannesburg.” The ANC, which has held power since South Africa’s first multiracial elections in 1994, is riven by factions and is failing to respond to the needs of the poor and deliver sound economic policies, he said. A number of members of the caucus Mthembu leads hold key positions in ANC bodies that will determine who replaces Zuma. “The ANC must approach this election as a step for self correction,” he said. “We must come out ready to confront in a meaningful way the malaise that is facing our organisation.” Partly because of the ANC’s 62 per cent majority in Parliament, Mthembu said that in the past the caucus has been soft on the cabinet. He criticised how party lawmakers and ministers rallied around the president after the nation’s graft ombudsman found that taxpayer money was used to pay for a 215 million rand ($16 million) upgrade of Zuma’s private home. Constitutional violation The Constitutional Court ruled in March that Zuma violated the law by not abiding by her recommendation that he repay some of the money, and ordered him to comply. The problem is some members of the ANC are focused on retaining power for themselves, Mthembu said. There are “fiefdoms in various parts of the country, fiefdoms that by the way have nothing to do with what the ANC wants to achieve, fiefdoms that have everything to do with who must ascend to what positions,” he said. They have “nothing to do with how we serve our people better.” More from South Africa Stores looted in Pretoria unrest

Entrepreneur loses asset ruling in divorce

Backing grows for Ramaphosa as next ANC leader

Opposition in trouble over mayor’s gaffes









