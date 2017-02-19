Patients feel the pinch as Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

“I came here early this morning hoping to be seen by a doctor but I have been told there is no one to assist,” said Salima Musambi, a 32-year-old pregnant woman as she made her way to try and get a lift home.

Parirenyatwa Hospital on Friday announced it was “closing the paediatric casualty immediately in line with contingency plans.” At United Bulawayo and Mpilo hospitals in the second city Bulawayo only senior doctors were attending to patients. “The junior doctors have been on strike since Wednesday and this puts huge pressure on the available senior doctors who are fewer,” a member of staff at United Bulawayo Hospitals told AFP asking not to be named. “The senior doctors are likely to join the strike on Monday.” No official from the health ministry was available for comment. The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change deplored the government’s failure to address the doctors’ grievances. “At a time President Robert Mugabe and members of his inner circle travel to Singapore, India and other such faraway places seeking their personal medical treatment, ZANU-PF regime shows complete disregard for the plight of our striking doctors,” the party said in a statement. Zimbabwe’s economy has been on a downturn for over a decade and in recent months the country has experienced cash shortages with some depositors sleeping at bank entrances to be early for the queues the following morning. The government has been battling to pay civil servants and has resorted to staggering pay dates as it waits for cash to trickle into its coffers.









