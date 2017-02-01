African leaders plan mass withdrawal from ICC

Some African countries have been especially critical of the ICC for pursuing heads of state. Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir has been wanted by the court since 2009 for allegedly orchestrating atrocities in Darfur. The ICC also caused an uproar among some African nations by indicting Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta on charges of crimes against humanity for 2007 post-election violence in which more than 1,000 died. The case collapsed because of what the ICC prosecutor called lack of cooperation by Kenya’s government.