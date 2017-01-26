Nigerian government denies President Buhariunwell

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohamed said the government urged Nigerians “to disregard the subversive messages being circulated via text messaging and the Social Media, saying the fabricated messages are being orchestrated by those who feel threatened by the emerging order.” “There is no iota of truth in the messages being circulated on the health of the President, who is hale and hearty, and the purported emergency meetings of the State Governors in Abuja or anywhere,” he said in a statement.