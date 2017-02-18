Children starve in Boko Haram-hit northeast Nigeria

“Some mothers bring children in thinking they have malaria, while in fact they are on the brink of dying from malnutrition.” Just over a third of the 400,000 severely malnourished children in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states received treatment last year, according to data from the UN. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

But ensuring that children who have been treated for malnutrition remain healthy is a constant struggle. "We need to break the cycle of malnutrition," said Amina Atta, a nutrition officer at Unicef. "But as the situation is so overwhelming right now, we are focusing on curative measures, rather than preventive ones, in order to stop children dying." Beyond comprehension The number of people in northeast Nigeria without enough to eat is set to soar to 11 million this year — from 8.1 million — and more than 120,000 could suffer famine-like conditions, the UN. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said this month. Coordinating aid has been a test for Nigeria, which is dealing with its first recession in 25 years as oil prices fall. The government is investigating allegations of food aid being stolen and sold by state officials in Borno, and has said that aid agencies are exaggerating hunger levels to get more funding from international donors. Yet the UN's $484 million 2016 appeal for Nigeria has been just over half funded, and aid groups say the lack of cash means they are struggling to help people even in secure areas. "The challenge is that there are areas in Borno ... that are still inaccessible, and we have no idea of the food security situation (there)," Ertharin Cousin, head of the UN. World Food Programme (WFP), told Reuters last month. Several aid workers recalled visiting newly accessible/sareas studded with the graves of people who had died of hunger and seeing others eating goat skin in an effort to survive. "It is beyond my comprehension," said Iris Bollemeijer, a nutrition adviser at the International Medical Corps. As the humanitarian emergency deepens, it is not only food which is in short supply — but hope. At Bakassi camp, nurses could not hide their despair when Biba Gana arrived with her two-year-old granddaughter, Alima, who was suffering from malnutrition for a second time. "We're doing the best we can," said nurse Anna, trying to soothe the crying baby. "But it's so hard when we know that so many of these children will return here before too long."

