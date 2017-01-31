Niger’s migrant smuggling hub empties after EU crackdown

Despite those initial results, the EU acknowledged in December that the reduced traffic in Niger had not yet led to an overall reduction in arrivals in Europe. More than 181,000 refugees took the North Africa to Italy route in 2016, more than in any other year on record, though many likely arrived in Libya before the crackdown in Niger began.

Smuggling could have just become more clandestine, said Peter Tinti, a senior research fellow with the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime. Tightening security often allows smugglers to charge a premium and can push migrants to take riskier routes, he said. “If it’s not done right, anti-smuggling policies can increase smugglers’ profit margins and decrease migrants’ security,” he said. Meanwhile, economic development programmes funded by the EU to alleviate the poverty that pushes migrants to leave home in the first place could take years to show results. In Agadez, the immediate impact of the EU plan has been an economic bust. Streets that used to be thronged with money changers, phone sellers and car mechanics are now quiet. Smugglers’ compounds that housed hundreds of migrants are empty. “I used to live here with lots of friends,” said Guinean migrant Boubacar Lu, walking around one of the compounds with “remember me” and other messages scratched onto its clay walls. “Measures were taken, things changed.”









