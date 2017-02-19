New Gambian president promises reforms, freedoms

“Gambia has changed forever. The people are fully conscious that they can put a government in office as well as remove it,” he said, noting many challenges ahead as the country emerges from rule under Jammeh, who imposed a climate of fear with an administration that detained and sometimes tortured and killed opponents.

“We inherited an economic decline,” Barrow said, adding that the political impasse saw businesses shut down, more than 50,000 people flee and over 126,000 become displaced internally. He promised improved employment opportunities, food security and export growth, sanitation and access to clean water. “Under my presidency, we will try to ensure the sovereign protection and development of all children” and will work to make free education a reality, he said. The coalition party which backed his candidacy was formed, Barrow said, “to ensure that we’ll be one Gambia, one nation, one people.” The international community has warmed to Barrow’s approach, with the European Union announcing an $80 million (Dh293 million) package of support after breaking off assistance amid tensions with Jammeh. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited Barrow on Tuesday, saying: “We are here to help.” Senegal’s President Macky Sall was among the honorary guests at the ceremony protected by ECOWAS troops. The regional force has secured the country during the transition, which has remained peaceful. Sall said Gambia and Senegal, a regional power that surrounds the tiny country except for its coast, must strengthen economic and other relations. Many Senegalese live in Gambia. “We are the same people, and we remain the same people,” he said. Others attending included the heads of state of Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Ghana, and the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.









