Militia chief among 4 killed in Central Africa flareup

PK5, once a Muslim rebel bastion, is now home to several armed groups that have taken advantage of the weakness of the state since the end of a sectarian conflict pitting mainly Muslim against Christian militias.

Even though relative peace has returned following the civil war that erupted in 2013, inter-communal tensions remain. As the church pastor tried to urge worshippers to leave, he was attacked and stabbed to death, a family member said. The information was confirmed by a local peace activist, who identified him as Jean-Paul Sankagui, a former government adviser. “Jean-Paul Sankagui, pastor of my church in PK5, was killed and the church was torched,” Lazare Ndjadder said. One of the world’s poorest countries, Central African Republic was plunged into civil war in 2013 following the overthrow of former president Francois Bozize, a Christian, by Muslim rebels from the Seleka militia. The main culprits in the violence were factions from the Seleka force, and the Christian “anti-Balaka” (anti-machete) militias.









