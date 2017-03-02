Liberia investigates death of celebrated Ebola fighter amid stigma fears

While health experts say the risk of Ebola re-emerging in survivors and being transmitted to others is low, some fear that the stigma surrounding the virus could lead to further preventable deaths of survivors in the three affected countries.

“Emergencies like these create lasting effects, partly because they can be so destructive to the social fabric of a country or community,” said Richard Mallett, research officer at the Overseas Development Institute, a UK-based think-tank. Medical charity The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) said many Ebola survivors were struggling to access health care in West Africa — but not as a result of being stigmatised by health workers. “Many survivors lost their jobs, or their spouse, and can no longer afford health care for themselves or their family,” said Ivonne Loua, head of ALIMA’s survivor care programme in Guinea. — Reuters









