Kenya arrests three over UK-linked voting forms scandal

Prosecutors say the accused used the word “chicken” to refer to cash, asking “have you eaten the chicken?” as code for receiving money.

“As long as Kenyans can see that some people have been taken to court over what has been popularly been known as the Chickengate scandal, we believe that the current commission is going to be much more careful in its observance of the procurement laws,” Julius Muraya, a deputy director at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, said.