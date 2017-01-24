Gambia’s new president, still in Senegal, names female deputy

Abass Hydra said it was his first time back near State House since his father was arrested inexplicably during prayers and held for three months. “It was very difficult for us at that time, and it was traumatising, and now finally we are free because Jammeh is gone,” he said. “I hope for peace and unity. We need ECOWAS here so that they can help stabilise things.”

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea’s opposition denounced the government’s decision to welcome Jammeh. President Teodoro Obiang will be held responsible “for what might occur” as a result of Jammeh’s presence on the country’s soil, according to a statement emailed Monday by Andres Esono Ondo, secretary general of the opposition Convergence for Social Democracy. Jammeh should not qualify for political asylum because he triggered Gambia’s crisis by refusing to step down, the Democratic Opposition Front said in a separate statement Sunday. “We are not against Pan-Africanism, but we are in favour of a more objective Pan-Africanism that does not consist in just bringing over the waste of Africa,” the group said. Late Monday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said preventive diplomacy in Gambia avoided bloodshed, restored democracy and averted what it calls a “humanitarian disaster.” Dujarric said the unity of ECOWAS, with UN backing, was critical to Jammeh’s handover of power and if diplomacy had not worked, “we would have seen a far worse situation.”









