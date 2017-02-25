Fear hangs over busy Uganda-DR Congo border post

In the five years that followed researchers estimate at least 1,000 people were killed and 150,000 forced from their homes as the ADF went on an increasingly random rampage, attacking civilians as well as government and military targets.

Former ADF fighter Ramadhan Byarugaba, 57, who lives in Kasese after leaving the group as part of a Ugandan amnesty programme says the group “has lost its mission”. “The government said they wanted to overthrow us in Uganda, but they are killing people in Congo. Why? Is killing innocent people part of their mission?” he asks. Its brutal methods are not in question, but whether the ADF is behind all the attacks and criminality is. The ADF is not the only predatory armed group in the area: Congo’s own army, as well as local Mai-Mai militia and remnants of other rebellions including the Rwandan genocidaires are all present — and a threat to civilians. The Congolese government and the UN mission, Monusco, have blamed a brutal wave of killings that has left at least 700 people dead since October 2014 on the ADF. But a report last year by the New York-based Congo Research Group questioned this narrative. The author of the report, which implicated government soldiers in some of the killings, was expelled from the country. And AFP journalists were strongly advised after the bloodbath not to delve too deeply into the Beni area’s security matters. Still, people from the area do not just blame the ADF. “We have many groups killing people,” says Roselyn Kambaare, a 34-year-old mother of five who fled Beni in 2014, after one of the massacres. But for her, exactly who is doing the killing matters less than stopping it. “We have suffered for long,” she says.









