Emergency UN meeting in Harare over armyworm outbreak

“You use different methods. One of them is pesticides, another is to use biological control. Another is to use natural control, like digging trenches around the farm (or) natural predators, like birds, to eat those worms,” said Phiri.

“If it is a small level of the worms, it’s easy to control, using pesticides. Otherwise, it’s very difficult to control it, so they will have to use different methods — including sometimes burning the crops.” Zimbabwe’s deputy agriculture minister Davis Marapira confirmed to AFP that the pest had been detected in all of the country’s 10 provinces. “The government is helping farmers with chemicals and spraying equipment,” Marapira said. The FAO, which is hosting the Harare meeting, said armyworm outbreaks combined with current locust problems “could be catastrophic” as southern Africa has yet to recover from droughts caused by the El Nino climate phenomenon. In December, Zambia deployed its national air force to transport pesticides across the country so that fields could be sprayed. — AFP









