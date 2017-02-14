Congo police open fire on sect supporters in capital Kinshasa

The violence is also part of a broader surge in instability across Congo in recent weeks after President Joseph Kabila refused to step down when his constitutional mandate expired in December.

It was unclear whether the BDK supporters, who could be seen on the roofs of several nearby buildings in their distinctive white robes and red headdress, were armed. A police spokesman did not respond to requests for comment. Nsemi founded BDK in the 1980s, seeking to revive the pre-colonial Kongo kingdom, which flourished for centuries around the mouth of the Congo river on central Africa's Atlantic coast. — Reuters










