Colonial wounds: Symbol on foreign occupation under fire

Zuern said the German-Namibian community was stuck in the past. Unlike Germans, who have slowly come to terms with their colonial past, many German-Namibians reflexively seek to defend the era, minimize its harmful legacy or even deny the genocide, she said. In public - and even more so in community meetings held in German - some German-Namibians still express the kind of racist views that would be unthinkable in South Africa or other neighboring countries, Zuern said.

Laidlaw Peringanda, the leading activist against the marine statue, said the open glorification of soldiers responsible for the massacres of his Herero ancestors had irritated him for years. “But I just kept silent because our founding president talked about national reconciliation,” he said, referring to Sam Nujoma. But he changed his mind after an incident last year that he and other Hereros regarded as an insult to their culture. In their section of the municipal cemetery, the Herero, traditional cattle herders, exhibited the horns of a cow belonging to their late paramount chief - drawing complaints, presumably from people tending to the cemetery’s German section. The City Council eventually ordered the horns removed, angering many Hereros. As for the marine statue, which has two German-language plaques explaining that the colony’s soldiers fought for the “Kaiser and empire,” and was declared a national monument in 1969, the council has referred the matter to the National Heritage Council. Kaapehi, the councilor pressing for the removal, acknowledged that it was a difficult fight. Like many Hereros, he believes that SWAPO, which controls the City Council and dominates the rest of the country, is interested only in a narrative that promotes it as the liberator of blacks from white-minority rule. Any reminder of the Herero and Nama resistance to German rule diminishes the SWAPO-centric national founding myth, he said. — New York Times News Service









