Burkina militants claim attack on police posts

In Tongomayel, they “torched the police station” leaving a poster in Arabic in the name of the Ansarul Islam militant group. In Baraboule, they sprayed the police station with bullets and stole two computers from an adjoining government office, he said.

Ansarul Islam claimed the December 16 attack on an army squad near the Malian border in what was the deadliest-ever assault on the military. The group is led by Burkinabe Malam Ibrahim Dicko, a radical preacher who wants to create an Islamist “kingdom” in the region, experts say. Long spared the Islamist violence affecting several nations in the region, notably Mali and Niger, Burkina has been hit by a series of attacks and kidnappings since April 2015. Most of the raids have occurred near the northern border, but in January 2016, 30 people were killed and 71 wounded in Ouagadougou after gunmen stormed a restaurant and a four-star hotel, taking hostages. Al Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb claimed responsibility for the attacks.