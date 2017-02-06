Army worm invading Africa may reach Asia, Mediterranean

The fall army worm “could spread to tropical Asia and the Mediterranean in the next few years, becoming a major threat to agricultural trade worldwide.”

The caterpillars that get their name from the large numbers that invade fields and eat the leaves and stems are probably more dangerous than the native African army worm, and their introduction will pose a lasting threat to crops on the continent, according to a paper published in October by scientists including Georg Goergen. The pest can devastate corn fields, risking production of the staple food in a region that’s emerging from its worst drought in more than 35 years.