After surviving Ebola, Liberian icon dies giving birth

In an article for The Guardian in October 2014, Karwah wrote of the Ebola survivors she helped: “I help them with all my might because I understand the experience — I’ve been through the very same thing.”

Her photograph was chosen for the cover of Time when those fighting the Ebola outbreak were named person of the year. The hospital has refused to comment on her death, but Liberia's chief medical officer, Francis Kateh, said the authorities were investigating the case. Karwah's brother, Reginald Karwah, said her body was tested for Ebola and the result came back negative. Many Ebola survivors continue to suffer high levels of shame and discrimination, which has been exacerbated by findings that the virus can stay in certain parts of the body for at least nine months after a patient has recovered. Liberia also has some of the world's highest maternal mortality rates, according to the United Nations (UN). The UN's Population Fund has said that access to life-saving care has deteriorated since the Ebola outbreak because of the strain it has inflicted on the country's fragile health-care system.










