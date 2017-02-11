17 dead in stampede at Angolan football stadium: police

“There was serious police error in letting the people so close to the field,” it quoted Pedro Nzolonzi as saying. “Many of them did not want to pay and those who had tickets could not get in. Then the confusion began,” he said, according to the news agency.

“It is all the fault of the police. Ot was easy to avoid. They just need to extend the safety cordon.” The government had demanded an investigation into the cause of the disaster, the state-run Angop news agency reported. Angola, ranked 148 in the Fifa world rankings, is a minor power in African football. The country has been relatively closed to the outside world under the authoritarian President Jose Eduardo dos Santos who has ruled since 1979. Football has a tragic history of stampedes and stadium deaths, often blamed on lack of crowd control, dangerous venues and spectator behaviour. In 2009, poor crowd control in Abidjan caused 19 deaths before a 2010 World Cup qualifier between hosts Ivory Coast and Malawi. A stampede at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana in 2001 resulted in 127 deaths. At that game, supporters angered by their team’s defeat threw projectiles and broke chairs. Police threw tear-gas grenades, triggering a stampede. In May 1964, 320 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured during a stampede at a Peru-Argentina match at Lima’s National Stadium. Fans could not escape the crush and were trampled or asphyxiated. Britain renovated its football grounds after 56 people died in a fire in a wooden stand in 1985 and 96 Liverpool supporters died in a crush during an FA Cup semi-final in 1989.









