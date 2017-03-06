11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base

The tensions relate to Boubacar Ould Hamadi, an ex-separatist rebel who was awarded a position as head of an interim regional authority in Timbuktu that will pave the way for elections to be held when security improves.

Internal conflicts within the former rebel alliance have delayed Hamadi taking his position until Monday, and appeared to have erupted anew ahead of the deadline. The government maintains that the heads of the new regional authorities in Timbuktu and Taoudenit will still begin work Monday. Mali’s north fell under the control of Tawareq-led rebels and militant groups linked to Al Qaida in 2012, who were largely ousted by a French-led military operation in January 2013. But the implementation of a peace accord struck in 2015 has been piecemeal, and insurgents who refused to sign the deal are still active across large parts of the country. Meanwhile, three militant groups active in the Sahel region announced Thursday that they would merge to form a single organisation, raising fears of more attacks and better coordination by insurgents operating in Mali.









