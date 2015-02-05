Reader picture of the day - Series 4

Reader picture of the day - Series 4Picture perfect snapshots of the UAE and the world by Gulf News readers 1 OF 407:57 March 6, 2017 December 19, 2016: Gulf News reader Jacob Shiraj took this photograph of a tanoura dancer, during a desert safari in Dubai. He said: ‘Tanoura is an Egyptian folk dance.’ This dance form originates from a form of ‘sama’ or physically active meditation which is practiced by Sufi dervishes. The philosophical basis for spinning is from the idea that says the movement in the world begins at a certain point and ends at the same point, therefore the movement has to be circular. However, over time, the tanoura has become a performance dance, conducted by non-Sufis as well.Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor