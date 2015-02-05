Train derails in India, many killed and several injured

Train derails in India, many killed and several injuredAt least 36 passengers were killed and several injured as the engine and nine coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh 1 OF 411:59 January 22, 2017 Derailed coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar are seen near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra PradeshImage by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor