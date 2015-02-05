Train derails in India, many killed and several injured

At least 36 passengers were killed and several injured as the engine and nine coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh

January 22, 2017
Derailed coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar are seen near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh
Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf News
