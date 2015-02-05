SpaceX launches rocket from NASA’s historic moon pad

SpaceX launches rocket from NASA’s historic moon padSpaceX on Sunday blasted off its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the unmanned Dragon cargo ship, packed with food and supplies for the six astronauts living at the International Space Station 1 OF 409:58 February 20, 2017 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FloridaImage by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor