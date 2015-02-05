Officials and residents observe Car Free Day in Dubai

Officials and residents observe Car Free Day in DubaiTop officials leading the residents in ditching their cars and using public transport during the 8th edition of Car Free Day in Dubai 1 OF 412:44 February 5, 2017 Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Major-General Mohammad Al Merri, Director General DNRD and other officials from different departments travelling by Dubai Metro to observe the 8th edition of Car Free Day in Dubai.Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor