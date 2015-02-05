Inside Mosul’s heavily damaged museum

Inside Mosul’s heavily damaged museumBattle for Old City may see some of the toughest fighting of the operation to retake west Mosul 1 OF 418:44 March 8, 2017 Iraqi federal police man inspect the inside of Mosul's heavily damaged museum. Most of the artifacts inside the building appeared to be completely destroyed. The basement level that was the museum's library had been burned. The floors were covered in the ashes of ancient manuscripts, in western Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor