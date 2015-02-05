Indian expatriates in UAE celebrate Republic Day

Indian expatriates in UAE celebrate Republic DayAround 800 members of the Indian community from different walks of life participated in the celebrations 1 OF 417:23 January 26, 2017 Indian Workers and the community members with Embassy officials attend the cultural programme by the students of Indian Schools after Pavan Rai, Charge d'Affaires of Indian Embassy hoised the Indian Flag during the Flag-hoisting ceremony at Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi on Thursday to celebrate the Republic Day of India.Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor