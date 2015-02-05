Anti-Trump protesters around the world show their disapproval

Anti-Trump protesters around the world show their disapprovalProtests galore as Donald Trump prepares to take the helm of a divided nation 1 OF 414:42 January 20, 2017 Actor Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump during a 'We Stand United' anti-Trump rally in New York City. Thousands of people gathered outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan to protest on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States. Baldwin regularly impersonates Trump on 'Saturday Night Live'.Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor