The Space Between Us, Jolly LLB 2 and more hit cinemas this week

The Space Between Us, Jolly LLB 2 and more hit cinemas this weekA sneak peek into what's showing in theatres across the UAE this weekend 1 OF 409:06 February 8, 2017 Dalida (French): From her birth in Cairo in 1933 to her debut performance at the Olympia in 1956. From her marriage to the boss of Europe?s biggest radio station, to disco nights. From her journey of discovery in India to the worldwide hit album "Gigi l'Amoroso" in 1974, Dalida is the intimate portrait of a complex, sunny and modern woman at a time that was less so. Despite her tragic death in 1987, Dalida continues to shine with her eternal presence. Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor