Logan, Commando 2 and more hit cinemas this week

Logan, Commando 2 and more hit cinemas this weekA sneak peek into what's showing in theatres across the UAE this weekend 1 OF 409:02 March 1, 2017 Kikorik: Legend of The Golden Dragon (2D/3D): The lovably simple residents of peaceful Kikoriki Island are thrown kicking and screaming into big adventure, when their resident scientist invents an amazing device - a helmet called 'the Improverizor,' which takes personality traits from one person and swaps them with traits of someone else. Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor