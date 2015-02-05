Women at work around the world

Women at work around the worldMarch 8 marks International Women’s Day, with numerous events planned around the world to celebrate the achievements of women in society 1 OF 414:03 March 8, 2017 Phung Thi Hai, 54, carries bricks at a factory outside Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27, 2017. Hai is among a group of 25 women working at a brick factory where she has to move 3,000 bricks a day to the kiln. 'How unfair that a 54-year-old woman like me has to work and take care of the whole family. With the same work male labourers can get a better income. Not only me, all women in the village work very hard with no education, no insurance and no future,' Hai said.Image by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor