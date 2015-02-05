Golden chariot restored for Thai king’s ‘ascent to heaven’The chariot to take Thailand’s late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labour that will last months 1 OF 411:53 February 7, 2017 A Thai official from the Conservation Science Division of the Fine Arts Department of the National Museum of Thailand repairs the Royal Chariot, which will be used during the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's funeral later this yearImage by: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf NewsCompiled by: Shreeja Nair, Senior Web Editor