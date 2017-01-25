go with the flo!

DSF 2017 last minute shopping ideas

Here are a few suggestions where you can do some last minute shopping

Florence Pia G. Yu, News Editor - Web
17:48 January 25, 2017

We’re in the last week of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Here are a few suggestions where you can do some last minute shopping. Speed up!

Cars

So, tell me again why vampires like Volvo? For this deal, you don’t need to wait for Edward to give you the twilight (or green light). Volvo is offering to pay 20 per cent of your down payment on a Volvo V40 R-Design, which is on sale at Dh99,900 and comes with a 10 per cent cash back, three-year unlimited kilometre warranty plus roadside assistance.

volvo

 If you’re a fast and furious Honda lover, you can get the City at Dh49,900 or the Civic at Dh69,900, and rev up with up to 100 per cent financing.

Honda Civic

Would you rather drive a Lambo and pay peanuts? You can spend Dh450 at Mall of the Emirates to get into the draw and count your lucky stars to win a Lamborghini Huracan 2017!

Lamborghini Huracan 2017

Items below Dh50

Feeling pink? Warm up this winter with this knitted scarf for Dh29 at Pink Woman. Or you can grab this pair of jeans at Iconic for Dh70 (and look like you survived a zombie apocalypse).

DSF deals

 At Next, there’s a big price cut on women’s wear and children’s clothing, such as this boy’s overalls or this yellow top for Dh40.

DSF deals

 

Our last stop is at Bath & Body Works, which is splashing Dh15 items everywhere. Smells good to me.

DSF deal

